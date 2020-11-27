The best gaming mouse is just $99 on Black Friday — but the deal ends soon!

Black Friday deals are parachuting in like a bunch of pro Fortnite gamers aiming to cut you down in Salty Springs, but if you want to take them down first, you'll need the best gaming mouse, so check out the Razer Basilisk Ultimate for $50 off.

Right now, you can get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate for just $99 at Amazon.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate deal

In my Razer Basilisk Ultimate review, I talk about how Razer's latest premium wireless gaming mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, pushes gaming mice to a new standard with smarter internal and external features.

The Basilisk Ultimate sports a slick, black shell dazzled with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. At 4.6 x 2.79 x 1.49 inches and 107 grams (3.77 ounces), the Basilisk Ultimate felt like a good size and weight for my hands while working and gaming.

The Basilisk Ultimate mostly fits the contours of my hand. What I love most about it is the thumb grip — my thumb has never felt more comfortable. The grip for my ring and pinkie finger could've been better, but most mice don't accommodate them very well either. The adjustable scroll wheel is superneat to mess around with, and the scroll wheel itself is much better than that of the Viper Ultimate, which is too small for me.

I played Doom at it was awesome. I queued up arcade mode and destroyed demons like nobody's business, from nailing precise headshots with my pistol, to fluently mashing the multifunction paddle to melee and executing some fools. Every mouse should have a paddle in addition to the two buttons on the left-hand side like the Basilisk Ultimate does.

Black Friday deals officially kicked off on November 27 and there are tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Black Friday laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.