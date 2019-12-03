The AirPods deals are done but this $89 Jabra Elite 65t deal beats them all

You can score some great Cyber Monday headphone deals this year, and we may have just found the best one yet. For a limited time, you can get the excellent Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds at a steep discount.
Best Buy is selling the Jabra Elite 65t for $89 or $80 off their original retail price of $169. The retailer sweetens the deal by offering all three color variants (Beige/Gold, Titanium Black, Copper Black) at that price.
Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169.99 now $89.99
The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price for Cyber Monday. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal
This is one of the top wireless earbud deals we've seen this Cyber Monday. Jabra's Elite 65t are some of the best wireless earbuds around at their regular price, and are an absolute steal at $89.
We haven't tested the Jabra Elite 65t, but you can check our our sister site Tom's Guide Jabra Elite 65t review and gave them a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award. The site was most impressed by the Elite 65t's comfortable design, great sound quality and decent battery life.
The only major knocks against these buds are that they're a bit heavy and lack a "find my bud" feature, but those qualms didn't prevent Tom's Guide from giving the Jabra Elite 65t a glowing recommendation.
