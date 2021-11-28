Best TCL TV Cyber Monday deals 2021

Cyber Monday 2021 has come and gone, but many TCL TV Cyber Monday deals are still available and include some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals we've seen this year.

So if you're in the market for a new TV, now is the best time of the year to buy.

TCL TVs have grown in popularity due to their excellent performance, picture and sound quality. And on Cyber Monday, bargain shoppers will benefit from steep discounts on the brand's best 4K TVs.

If you don't want to wait, there are plenty of TCL Cyber Monday TV deals to be had today. We're already seeing considerable price cuts on select TVs at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and PC Richard.

For example, you can get the TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV for $699 at Amazon. When not on sale, this TV retails for $799, so that's $100 in savings. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for this 4K Roku TV. In terms of Cyber Monday deals, this is one of the best so far. Oh, and Walmart has it for the same price.

Flaunting specs and performance that rival its competitors, the TCL 6 Series R635 is one of the best TVs to buy. Its 55-inch panel has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Natural Motion 480 motion enhancement. It employs mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Meanwhile, quantum-dot technology (QLED) further improves picture quality with a wider color volume.

Although we didn't review this TV, it has a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from customers. Happy owners love this TCL TV's great picture quality with Dolby Vision HDR, easy setup, and price point. Others praise how the TV's THX Certified Game Mode works great for PC gaming in 4K.

Connectivity-wise, the TCL 6 Series R635 is outfitted with 4 HDMI 2.0b ports, a USB port, an RF antenna input, audio output and composite video input. Although it's not an HDMI 2.1 TV, it supports (VRR) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Cyber Monday 2021 may have come and gone, but we are still seeing tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to check our Cyber Monday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Best TCL TV Cyber Monday deals 2021

TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

This TCL TV Cyber Monday deal at Amazon takes $100 off the TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV. One of the best 4K TVs to buy, it features mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. QLED quantum-dot technology further improves picture quality with better brightness and wider color volume.

TCL 6 Series 65-inch 8K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Amazon TCL 6 Series 65-inch 8K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Amazon

This TCL TV Cyber Monday deal at Amazon takes $200 off the TCL 6 Series 65-inch 8K Roku TV. One of the most affordable 8K TVs on the market it features mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. QLED quantum-dot technology further improves picture quality with better brightness and wider color volume. HDMI 2.1 guarantees that it can deliver solid performance with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the 65-inch inch TCL 4 Series 4K Roku TV at Amazon. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with enhanced clarity and detail for an immersive viewing experience. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Moreover, Roku TV provides easy access to your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console.

TCL 6 series 55-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $949 now $699 @ Best Buy TCL 6 series 55-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $949 now $699 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable Mini-LED alternative, the TCL 6 series 55-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is the best you're going to get at this price point.

TCL 6 series 65-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy TCL 6 series 65-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

This TCL TV Cyber Monday deal knocks $300 off the 2021 model TCL 6 series 65-inch 4K TV. Mini-LED technology enhances contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Meanwhile, quantum-dot technology enhances performance further with better brightness and wider color volume. The result? Exceptionally vivid, lifelike picture performance in any setting.

TCL 6 Series 75-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy TCL 6 Series 75-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

A bigger display can net you a big savings off $1,000 on the 2021 model TCL 6 series 75-inch 4K TV. Mini-LED technology enhances contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Meanwhile, quantum-dot technology enhances performance further with better brightness and wider color volume. The result? Exceptionally vivid, lifelike picture performance in any setting. This is one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can get.