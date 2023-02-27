Take $70 off Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with this coupon

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro packs the M2 processing power of MacBook M2 into a portable tablet. And with an optional keyboard attached, it can double as a laptop.

Currently, Amazon offers the 11-inch iPad Pro for $729 (opens in new tab) at checkout via an on-page coupon. Typically $799, that's $70 in savings and the second lowest price we've seen this iPad sell for at Amazon. Looking for the cheapest iPad you can get? Target offers the entry model 2021 iPad for $249 (opens in new tab) ($80 off).

These are two of the best iPad deals we've tracked since the start of the year.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro M2: $799 $729 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro M2 tablet. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor and 128GB of storage. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy and brings faster performance to its pro-grade series. It retains the same gorgeous 11-inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina display — now powered by Apple's M2 processor with enhanced GPU.

Although we didn't test it, iPad Pro 2022 reviews average 4.1 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Owners praise its fast M2 processor and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Apple's rates its new M2 chip as 15% faster than the M1 whereas the M2's GPU is 35% speedier.

In our 2021 iPad Pro review, we found it to be incredibly fast. We expect the 2022 iPad Pro to be on par with handling graphics-intensive tasks. Everything should process more efficiently and smoothly.

So if you want a powerful, versatile tablet to replace your laptop, the iPad Pro is a solid buy.