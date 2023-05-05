Take $428 off the Dell G16 RTX 3070 gaming laptop with this coupon

Dell laptop clearance deals slash up to $1,000 off select Dell and Alienware gaming laptops (opens in new tab). For a limited time, you can snag the Dell G16 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,371 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout. It normally fetches $1,800, so that's $428 in savings and a great price for this configuration.

If you're looking for something on the cheaper side of the price spectrum, fear not. As an alternative, you can get the Dell G16 with RTX 3050 Ti GPU for $881 via coupon, "ARMMPPS". By comparison, it's $295 cheaper than the Alienware x14 with RTX 3050 Ti GPU which drops to $1,175 with the aforementioned coupon.

Dell's clearance sale includes some of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Dell G16 RTX 3070: $1,799 $1.371 @ Dell via coupon "ARMMPPS".

Save $428 on the Dell G16 RTX 3070 laptop via coupon," ARMMPPS". For this stellar price, you're geting a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU coupled with 16GB RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles demanding graphics. Rounding out its internal hardware is a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Dell's G16 is more than adequate for productivity and gaming. The laptop we're recommending packs a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display which provides an immersive viewing experience. Under the hood is a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. Rounding out its internal hardware is a speedy and ample 1TB NVMe SSD.

In our Dell G16 review , the gaming laptop garnered a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars from us. Although we wish its battery life gave more gameplay, it makes up for it with impressive gaming performance, a sturdy build and outstanding productivity potential.

In one test, we streamed a video with dozens of Google Chrome tabs open running YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs, and Sheets. On top of all that we had music playing in the background, The G16 juggled it all with no signs of slowing down.

With a weight of 6 pounds and dimensions of 14.1 x 10.7 x 1.1 inches, the Dell G16 is the heaviest and largest of competitors. The MSI Crosshair 15 R6E (14.1 x 10.2 x 1.1 inches, 5.4 pounds), Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (14 x 10.4 x 1.1 inches, 5.4 pounds), Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 (13.9 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches, 4.4 pounds) are all smaller and lighter.

Gamer or not, if you're looking for a sub-$1,500 powerhouse, the Dell G16 might be the laptop for you.