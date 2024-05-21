Where to preorder the Microsoft Surface Pro 11

At Microsoft Build on Monday, the company announced the new Surface Pro 11 with Copilot+, which features advanced AI capabilities. You can now preorder these new Snapdragon X Series-charged devices at Best Buy or directly from Microsoft.

Pricing for the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Plus CPU starts at $999, whereas the Surface Pro 11 OLED with Snapdragon X Elite CPU starts at $1,499.

The Surface Pro 11 aims to be one of the best 2-in-1 devices for on-the-go productivity, and it may be paired with an optional keyboard (sold separately).

While we haven't done a hands-on test yet, the Surface Pro 11 boasts an impressive array of specs: The base model features a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB RAM, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 256GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 is powerful enough to replace your laptop. Copilot+ AI delivers faster response time and enhanced security over previous-gen Surface Pro tablets.

If you're on the hunt for a versatile, portable device for computing on the go, the Surface Pro 11 might be right for you. Surface Pro 11 preorders ship to arrive by its June 18 release date.

Preorder Surface Pro 11

Preorder Surface Pro 11

Preorder Microsoft Surface Pro 11: from $999 @ Best Buy

You can now preorder the Surface Pro 11 starting from $999 at Best Buy. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Preorder Microsoft Surface Pro 11 OLED: from $1,499 @ Best Buy

You can now preorder the Surface Pro 11 OLED starting from $1.499 at Best Buy. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 512GBGB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Preorder Microsoft Surface Pro 11: from $999 @ Microsoft

You can now preorder the Surface Pro 11 OLED starting from $999 directly at Microsoft. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 is powerful enough to replace your laptop. It features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch 2880 x 1920 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Preorder Microsoft Surface Pro 11 OLED: from $1,499 @ Microsoft

You can now preorder the Surface Pro 11 OLED starting from $1.499 directly from Microsoft. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 512GBGB SSD, Windows 11 Home