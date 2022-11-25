Surface Laptop Go 2 drops $100 off in this epic Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are here, and while some may be dwindling away, you can still get the best deals on budget laptops such as Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2.

In this limited time sale, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is just $599 at Best Buy. Normally $699 (opens in new tab), that's $100 off it's original price!

Complete with a sleek design, a gorgeous 12.4-inch, PixelSense touchscreen display, and an ultra-lightweight, portable chassis, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a perfect option for students, or workers, who are constantly on the go.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is now just $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from its original price of $699. The laptop in this Black Friday deal sports an Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, an upgradable 128GB SSD, and a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a 1,536 x 1,024 resolution all wrapped up in a gorgeous ice blue aluminum chassis.

Diving into the display, it offers a 3:2 aspect ratio, which gives you the feel of a larger, more expansive laptop despite its small size. Video is the one area where you won't appreciate it as much with black bars at the top or bottom to fit traditional 16:9 content. Despite its size, you get a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect Port.

At 11 x 8.1 x 0.6-inches and 2.48 pounds, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is an excellent travel companion because it can easily fit in any laptop bag without weighing you down.

