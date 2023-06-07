Summer Games Fest 2023 is finally happening this week, and if you’re remotely invested in the world of gaming, you should be excited. Geoff Keighley’s yearly event frequently delivers a volley of new titles alongside footage of some of the most anticipated games coming throughout the next few years.

2021’s Summer Game Fest closed with our first look at gameplay footage for Elden Ring , and last year’s The Game Awards yielded reveals for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon , Ken Levine’s Judas and Death Stranding 2 . Alongside incredible looking smaller titles like Earthblade, Remnant II and Lords of the Fallen, it’s clear that Keighley’s event is becoming the big new summer showcase after the death of E3.

Summer Games Fest 2023: How to watch

Summer Games Fest 2023 begins on Thursday, June 8 at 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch . Its exact length is still unconfirmed, but the previous year’s showcase ran a little under two hours, so we’re expecting a similar runtime.

In Just 3 Days!#SummerGameFest streams live on Thursday at Noon PT / 3p ET / 9p CEST at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN pic.twitter.com/FW3NtAvyu9June 5, 2023 See more

Not much has been confirmed thus far, but Mortal Kombat 1 will receive its first gameplay footage. Alan Wake 2 will also get more gameplay, with the initial in-game reveal (alongside October release date) revealed at PlayStation Showcase 2023 . Otherwise, we’re in the dark. It’s possible we’ll see more of Death Stranding 2 considering Hideo Kojima games are frequently featured at Geoff Keighley events.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon might also get new gameplay in preparation for its August release, as FromSoftware has been appearing frequently at Keighley events as of late. We're not expecting too much for Capcom or Xbox, as the two companies have their own events.

This summer of gaming is only just the beginning with this show, as others like the Devolver Digital Presentation (June 8, 6pm EDT), Wholesome Direct (June 10, 12pm EDT), Future Games Showcase (June 10, 1pm EDT), Xbox Games Showcase (June 11, 1pm EDT), PC Gaming Show (June 11, 4pm EDT), Ubisoft Forward (June 12, 1pm EDT) and Capcom Showcase (June 12, 6pm EDT) are also happening.

We’ll be covering Summer Games Fest live as it happens, so be sure to read Laptop Mag’s coverage if you can’t tune into the show yourself.