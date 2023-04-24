Armored Core 6 report suggests August launch — will it be at Summer Games Fest?

By Momo Tabari
published

Mark your calendars! We're getting a new FromSoftware game soon

Armored Core VI
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is set to launch this August, according to sources who spoke to Insider Gaming. Not only is the game rumored to launching on August 25, but there's scuttlebutt that an announcement could be happening very soon.

While the leak doesn't have exact information on when this announcement could be, it's not unlikely that we'll see Armored Core VI make an appearance at Summer Game Fest on June 8. Considering the game was revealed at the previous The Game Awards, which is also hosted by Geoff Keighley, there's a chance that FromSoftware will continue to show its games at these events.

Armored Core 6 release date and upcoming reveal

Elden Ring's gameplay reveal trailer was shown off during Summer Game Fest 2021, and while FromSoftware was not present during 2022's show, it did cap off the year with an Armored Core 6 reveal trailer at The Game Awards. It's a recent tradition to expect great new reveals from the company during Geoff Keighley events, so we're expecting to see the game make an appearance this June.

If not, it could come sooner during a surprise event in May from PlayStation. Sony has two modern FromSoftware exclusives with Demon's Souls and Bloodborne, alongside the recently released Demon's Souls Remake, so there's certainly some comradery there. On the other hand, Xbox previously revealed the Sekiro gameplay reveal and Elden Ring announcement trailer at its shows.

FromSoftware seems to shop around in regards to where it shows its stuff of, perhaps based on what's most convenient for the team at the time. But now that E3 is cancelled this year, the only two possibilities for us to see a release date and gameplay trailer for Armored Core 6 is from either the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase or Summer Games Fest. If something else surprising springs up, that'd be welcome too, but we're not anticipating much else.

Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.