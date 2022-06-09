Live
Summer Games Fest 2022: Live updates
Summer Games Fest 2022 is finally here!
By Momo Tabari published
Summer Games Fest 2022 is finally here! We're expecting great game announcements from both AAA publishers and indie developers. It starts at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch. We're not entirely sure how long the show will last for, the official event on Twitch shows it taking place between 14:00 and 17:00, which means it's at least less than three hours overall.
We already have some ideas of what to expect from the show, including footage on Modern Warfare II and a possible The Last of Us Part 1 Remake that was leaked today. If you can't make it to the show, keep up to date with this article to get live updates on everything happening.
Soul Hackers 2 is being shown off now with its english voice cast. This is a Shin Megami Tensei spin-off, so for fans of the series, this is probably worth looking into.
One Piece Odyssey is being shown off now. We're seeing footage of the upcoming JRPG in which the classic crew crashes on a mysterious new island and is trapped there. It's coming 2022.
New updates are coming to Humankind called Cultures of Latin America. It's purchasable DLC and will also be coming to console.
Super People, a game in a modern settings and characters with huge guns, was shown off for its final beta starting soon.
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is being shown off now. We're now seeing that Casey is playable. It's coming June 16 and will feature a 6-player mode.
Another Hoyoverse game is being shown off called Zenless Zone Zero. It's a third person action game with tons of crazy combos and different playable characters.
Honkai Star Rail is being shown off now. It's a 3D action game with anime-inspired character designs from the Genshin Impact team.
Warframe some new content. We're now watching a teaser for a new update to the game. Warframe The Duviri Paradox is what it's called. Watch Tennolive on Twitch for a free Warframe and Crescent Night Bundle.
Midnight Fight Express, published by Humble Games, is a top-down action game where the player shoots and fight through a series of levels. It comes out on August 23.
Neon White is a first-person shooter where the player is in the shoes of an assassin from hell. It looks absolutely chaotic and anime-inspired.
Cuphead in The Delicious Last Course is being shown off now. It's finally coming out on June 30.
Marvel's Midnight Suns is coming up next. We're gonna see footage of new folks set to join the roster. Venom is currently being shown off first-hand. Spider-Man has also been revealed as a character to appear in the game. The Hulk is now a villain after being transformed by the main antagonist.
Goat Simulator 3 has been revealed. The original is a classic meme game and it seems the sequel is finally in development.
American Arcadia is being shown off, where it seems the player is running through a utopia that is on the hunt for them.
Highwater is being shown off now. It's a cutesy indie game about riding a little boat through a submerged civilization. It seems players get other characters on their boat and ride with them.
Stormgate, a new game and universe from Frost Giant studios. It seems like a game that focuses on exploration and discovery, mixed with fighting gigantic demons using a shield and guns. It seems like a real-time strategy game.
We're now seeing a real life advertisement for Fall Guys.
We're now seeing a montage of the many games coming to Nintendo Switch.
Outriders Worldslayer is being shown off now. It's an upcoming expansion with new weapons and areas, and seemingly new bosses as well.
Dwayne the Rock Johnson is currently on video in a gym about his presence in Fortnite. They're currently showing off a Black Adam trailer.
Routine, a first person space game with a soundtrack by Mick Gordon. It certainly seems focused on the horor of it all. We didn't get to hear any of his music though!
Fort Solis is a third person sci-fi horror game that takes place on a colony on mars. Not much was revealed, but we know Troy Baker is playing the main character.
Witchfire, a dark fantasy first person shooter with realistic graphics and magical spells, facing off against tons of skeletons while using shotguns, bolt action rifles and magnums. It's coming to early access soon.
Flashback, A beloved PC franchise, is getting a sequel after 30 years. It's a side-scrolling shooter game.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being shown off now. We're seeing some sort of oil rig mission now. It looks like Call of Duty, so you know the drill. Is it over? Can I go to sleep now?
They're currently showing of The Callisto Protocol. A more "gorey" version of the trailer we saw recently. It'll also be followed up with our first look at gameplay footage. We just saw an incredibly gruesome death, holy hell that was brutal.
A new Alien game from 20th Century Fox game is being revealed. It's called Aliens: Dark Descent.
Summer Games Fest 2022 is kicking off with Street Fighter 6. We're seeing gameplay footage of Guile, introduced to the game for the first time.
Summer Games Fest 2022 is now starting. Be sure to tune in to keep up to date with announcements on YouTube or Twitch.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.