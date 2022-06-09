Summer Games Fest 2022: Live updates

Refresh

(Image credit: Atlus) Soul Hackers 2 is being shown off now with its english voice cast. This is a Shin Megami Tensei spin-off, so for fans of the series, this is probably worth looking into.

(Image credit: BNE Entertainment) One Piece Odyssey is being shown off now. We're seeing footage of the upcoming JRPG in which the classic crew crashes on a mysterious new island and is trapped there. It's coming 2022.

New updates are coming to Humankind called Cultures of Latin America. It's purchasable DLC and will also be coming to console.

Super People, a game in a modern settings and characters with huge guns, was shown off for its final beta starting soon.

(Image credit: Tribute Games) TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is being shown off now. We're now seeing that Casey is playable. It's coming June 16 and will feature a 6-player mode.

Another Hoyoverse game is being shown off called Zenless Zone Zero. It's a third person action game with tons of crazy combos and different playable characters.

Honkai Star Rail is being shown off now. It's a 3D action game with anime-inspired character designs from the Genshin Impact team.

Warframe some new content. We're now watching a teaser for a new update to the game. Warframe The Duviri Paradox is what it's called. Watch Tennolive on Twitch for a free Warframe and Crescent Night Bundle.

Midnight Fight Express, published by Humble Games, is a top-down action game where the player shoots and fight through a series of levels. It comes out on August 23.

(Image credit: Annapurna) Neon White is a first-person shooter where the player is in the shoes of an assassin from hell. It looks absolutely chaotic and anime-inspired.

(Image credit: Cuphead in The Delicious Course) Cuphead in The Delicious Last Course is being shown off now. It's finally coming out on June 30.

(Image credit: Marvel) Marvel's Midnight Suns is coming up next. We're gonna see footage of new folks set to join the roster. Venom is currently being shown off first-hand. Spider-Man has also been revealed as a character to appear in the game. The Hulk is now a villain after being transformed by the main antagonist.

Goat Simulator 3 has been revealed. The original is a classic meme game and it seems the sequel is finally in development.

American Arcadia is being shown off, where it seems the player is running through a utopia that is on the hunt for them.

Highwater is being shown off now. It's a cutesy indie game about riding a little boat through a submerged civilization. It seems players get other characters on their boat and ride with them.

(Image credit: Summer Games Fest) Stormgate, a new game and universe from Frost Giant studios. It seems like a game that focuses on exploration and discovery, mixed with fighting gigantic demons using a shield and guns. It seems like a real-time strategy game.

We're now seeing a real life advertisement for Fall Guys.

(Image credit: Nintendo) We're now seeing a montage of the many games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Outriders Worldslayer is being shown off now. It's an upcoming expansion with new weapons and areas, and seemingly new bosses as well.

(Image credit: Summer Games Fest) Dwayne the Rock Johnson is currently on video in a gym about his presence in Fortnite. They're currently showing off a Black Adam trailer.

Routine, a first person space game with a soundtrack by Mick Gordon. It certainly seems focused on the horor of it all. We didn't get to hear any of his music though!

(Image credit: Black Drakkar Games) Fort Solis is a third person sci-fi horror game that takes place on a colony on mars. Not much was revealed, but we know Troy Baker is playing the main character.

Witchfire, a dark fantasy first person shooter with realistic graphics and magical spells, facing off against tons of skeletons while using shotguns, bolt action rifles and magnums. It's coming to early access soon.

Flashback, A beloved PC franchise, is getting a sequel after 30 years. It's a side-scrolling shooter game.

(Image credit: Activision) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being shown off now. We're seeing some sort of oil rig mission now. It looks like Call of Duty, so you know the drill. Is it over? Can I go to sleep now?

(Image credit: Krafton) They're currently showing of The Callisto Protocol. A more "gorey" version of the trailer we saw recently. It'll also be followed up with our first look at gameplay footage. We just saw an incredibly gruesome death, holy hell that was brutal.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox) A new Alien game from 20th Century Fox game is being revealed. It's called Aliens: Dark Descent.

(Image credit: Capcom) Summer Games Fest 2022 is kicking off with Street Fighter 6. We're seeing gameplay footage of Guile, introduced to the game for the first time.

Summer Games Fest 2022 is now starting. Be sure to tune in to keep up to date with announcements on YouTube or Twitch.