PlayStation Showcase 2023: Live updates

For the first time since 2021, Sony is finally hosting another PlayStation Showcase. With a little under two years since we've last seen an event of this caliber from the company, it's hard not to shake in our seats with excitement. Of course, Sony has held various State of Play conferences since then, but they're undoubtedly at a smaller level than what we normally expect at these shows.

For example, the previous PlayStation Showcase gave us announcement trailers for Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, alongside the first in-game footage of God of War: Ragnarök. We're also expecting the structure to be similar to the previous showcase, where third-party titles are front-loaded, with Sony focusing on its first-party titles later in the show. This showcase is also set to run on for a little over an hour, which means we're probably going to be seeing quite a few exciting things.

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 begins today on May 24 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. It'll be available on Twitch and YouTube, but if you can't make it for whatever reason, we'll be covering the event live as it happens.