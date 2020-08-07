Suicide Squad game confirmed by Arkham Asylum developer Rocksteady

Rocksteady seemingly confirmed that it's working on a Suicide Squad game by uploading a poster of Superman with a target on his head that reads: Suicide Squad.

For those who don't know, Rocksteady previously developed the Batman: Arkham trilogy, and now it's taking a dive into other parts of the DC universe.

What we know about the Suicide Squad game

(Image credit: Rocksteady)

So, what do we know about it? Well... almost nothing. We'll get more information about the game on August 22 at the DC FanDome livestream, which will air at 10am PT / 1pm ET as a free virtual experience.

From what we can gather about the poster, it's evident that the plot will be about the Suicide Squad targeting Superman, but if you take a closer look, the skin around his eyes is veiny and the eyes themselves glow red.

This could mean that the Suicide Squad members are actually the good guys in this scenario, taking out an Injustice-like Superman. Of course, we won't know more until we see a fleshed-out trailer.

Don't miss the DC FanDome livestream, which airs on August 22 at 10am PT / 1pm ET to find out more.