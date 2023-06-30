Steam Summer Sale 2023: Save big on the Steam Deck and top rated PC games

The Steam Summer Sale is here, and rolling out new PC games deals every day through July 13. If you're gaming on a budget, it's the best time of year to save big on thousands of PC games.

As part of the Steam Summer sale, you can save big on Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more. Not only that, but you can get 20% off the Steam Deck!

So if you want to liven up your library with new and latter day classics without spending a fortune, now is the time. Steam's Summer Sale is rolling out new PC game deals daily so that's a week's worth of savings.

The Steam Summer Sale ends July 13. Oh, and to compound the sales mania, Prime Day 2023 is coming up real soon, so make sure you bookmark our site as we will be busy highlighting the best deals.

Best Steam Summer Sale deals

Steam Deck (256 GB): $529 $449.65 @ Steam

I absolutely love my Steam Deck, and you will too. Packing enough power to play a ton of AAA titles on-the-go, a great HD display for showing them at their best, and 256GB of storage for this midrange model for under $500.

Hogwarts Legacy: $59 $47 @ Steam

Fulfill your inner dreams of being a wizard at Hogwarts with this immersive single player RPG — packing a ton of progression paths to become who you want to be within the world famous school of witchcraft and wizardry. Shout-out to my fellow Slytherins.

Elden Ring: $59 $41 @ Steam

One of our favorite games of last year has been discounted heavily for the new year, ahead of its new DLC coming soon. Get 30% off Elden Ring and get involved in this fantasy world created in conjunction with George R.R. Martin.

Persona 5 Royal: $59 $35 @ Steam

They’ll never see it coming! Persona 5 Royal is easily one of the best RPGs of the last decade, and you can save 40% on the list price in Steam’s Summer Sale. Not only that but this game plays amazingly well on Steam Deck.