Steam is offering more than 500 free game demos for a limited time

Kicking off on February 3 at 1pm ET and 6pm GMT until February 9, the Steam Game Festival: February 2021 edition will feature 500 free game demos, developer live streams, and chats with devs about their upcoming games.



The announcement trailer gives us a sneak peek of upcoming games to look out for, including titles such as Hazel Sky, Fling to the Finish, Black Book, Almighty: Kill Your Gods, Shady Knight, Genesis Noir, The Riftbreaker, Bloodroots, Aerial: Knights Never Yield, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Blunt Force, Children of Silentown and Narita Boy.

This won't be the only Steam Game Festival of the year, as we're sure to get a Summer Edition, too, like last year's, which gave us a first look at the fabulous Ghostrunner. Hopefully, we'll get another indie title to pique our interest.



Even better, according to Steam Database on Twitter, Steam's Lunar New Year Sale 2021 will start from February 11 until February 15, right after the festival. That makes sense considering the Chinese New Year kicks off this year on February 12. Get ready to bash out hundreds of game demos.



