Starfield release date revealed in new teaser trailer

During Microsoft + Bethesda's E3 2021 presentation, Starfield was brought back into the limelight with a cinematic teaser. It was also revealed that the game would be launching on November 11th, 2022.

We got a first look at some in-engine footage, although no gameplay was shown (which is disappointing after three years of waiting). It will be an Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10 exclusive and will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Starfield was initially revealed at 2018's E3, making it three years since we've seen official footage on it. The teaser didn't reveal much, but it did give us an idea of what type of sci-fi setting we could expect. It seems that it'll be more grounded, with an aesthetic that accurately reflects where space architecture and designs are at in the modern day.

Considering Bethesda's history with The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, it's reasonable to expect that Starfield will play similarly. Expect deep RPG mechanics, the ability to build your own settlement, and explore a world (or galaxy) full of unique storylines.