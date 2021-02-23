Sony's Play At Home to offer free games to PS5 owners on March 1

Sony launched the Play At Home initiative in April last year, offering every PlayStation 4 owner free digital copies of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The company was hoping to spark some joy in the lives of the millions of PlayStation players who have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony is now bringing back the Play At Home event, offering the 2016 Ratchet and Clank reboot on March 1 to any PS5 and PS4 owners. It will be available until April 1, so be sure to grab it soon if you don't own it already.

This Play At Home event will extend until June, so we expect Sony will reveal more games and rewards in the coming weeks. I wouldn't expect any huge titles, though, as it's most likely that we'll just see rehashes of previous PlayStation Plus games.

Sony is also offering an extended free trial for its Japanese animation service, Funimation. If you've already subscribed before, you'll get access to 14 free days. If you're a new subscriber, the company will add an additional 90 days to your account. This offer begins on March 25 and is available to people in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The offer also extends to French-based anime service, Wakanim. It will be available for "most of Western and Northern Europe," as described by Jim Ryan.

Since this four-month-long Play At Home event is starting with a non-gaming offer, it's likely we'll see similarly unique rewards in the future. Jim Ryan believes the team has a "great mix of games and entertainment offers lined up," and he hopes that "this news made your day just a little bit brighter."