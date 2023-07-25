Sony WF-1000XM5's release date looms — preorder now for $298

You can now preorder Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and other select retailers. Priced at $299, Sony's new premium earbuds are direct competitors to flagship truly wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2.

Sony is renowned for its signature sound and the manufacturing of many of the industry's best headphones. The forthcoming WF-1000XM5 joins its truly wireless noise-cancelling earbuds category.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's new flagship earbuds enhance the WF-1000XM series with a new Integrated Processor V2 and improved call quality using an AI based noise reduction and bone conduction sensor. They retain the same IPX4 water resistance and rated battery life of up to 8 hours (24 hours with the charging case) as the WF-1000XM4.

While we haven't tested Sony's latest earbuds, the previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds earned a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We were impressed by the earbuds' excellent sound, call quality and powerful active noise-cancellation. We also praised its lightweight, comfortable fit and tons of useful app features.

For a personalized listening experience, Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds work with the Sony Headphones Connect App for Android and iOS. This nifty companion app lets you manage Bluetooth connections, toggle noise cancelling and set your voice assistant.

If you're shopping around for audio gear this back to school season, Sony WF-1000M5 earbuds are worth considering. Sony WF-1000XM5 preorders are expected to ship by July 27 whereas the silver colorway ships by Aug. 4-9.

Preorder Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds (Preorder): $ 298 @ Amazon

Preorder the next-gen Sony WF-1000XM5 noise cancelling earbuds at Amazon for $298. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5 star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. Sony WF-1000XM5 preorders are expected to ship by July 27 whereas the silver colorway ships by Aug. 4.

