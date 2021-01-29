Forget AirPods Pro! Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds now $58 off in epic deal

The Sony WF-1000XM3s are arguably up there as one of the best sets of wireless earbuds you can get. And now, with these deep discounts, they are even better.

Right now at Best Buy (but not for long), you can grab a pair for just $178 — that’s $51.99 off the list price.

But just as I was about to finish writing this, Walmart heard about the discount and undercut Best Buy! From the retailer, you can buy the WF-1000XM3 for $172 ($58 off). It's a small reduction, but every penny counts!

Sony WF-1000XM3 deals

Sony WF-1000XM3: was $229.99 now $172 @ Walmart

A thoroughly detailed, deep soundstage powered by Sony’s QN1e chip and HD noise-cancelling technology — all packed into a tiny form factor that is comfortable for long stints and has an up to 24 hour battery life (6 hours wearing, 18 in the case), to be your perfect portable audio solution.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3: was $229.99 now $178 @ Best Buy

While we haven’t tested these earbuds ourselves, we’ve listened to enough Sony headphones to know these are a sure bet. Plus, our sister site Tom’s Guide gave them a glowing review.

A seriously good alternative to AirPods Pro — these have an incredible sound quality, achieved by Sony’s tiny yet powerful 6mm drivers, combined with the QN1e processor and what it calls Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX for short). Basically, some geniuses over at HQ made an engine that can upscale compressed digital music files to sound more like high-resolution audio.

This processor also does double duty and helps with the amazing HD noise cancelling, which uses dual mics a sense engine to adapt to the background sounds around you.

And all of this is stuffed into a seriously slick design that is engineered to fit securely in your ear without sacrificing any comfort. Plus, the magnetic latch case looks and feels premium, but also charges the earbuds when not in use, which gives you a seriously long 24-battery life.