Sim racing Black Friday deals: Huge savings on racing games, wheels and more

Black Friday is the perfect time to get into sim racing, with huge savings on racing wheels, racing games and all the accessories you need to start strong.

If you don’t know me already from my Gran Turismo 7 and F1 22 reviews, I’m the resident car geek on the Laptop Mag team. I have a relatively cheap setup with the Thrustmaster T248 wheel and GT-Lite cockpit, which is nowhere near top of the range, but is more than enough for most players.

But in this year’s big sale season, it looks like you can make your money go a lot further and invest hard into making the most of (what I think is) an incredibly exciting hobby. Allow me to take you on a tour of the best deals.

Sim racing Black Friday deals live right now

Sim racing game deals

(Image credit: Sony)

The starting point for any sim racer is the games, and we’ve spotted some good deals on a vast array of racing titles. Skill levels required will vary, from GT7 and F1 22 that do a good job of training you and holding your hand with various assists, to the more hardcore like Assetto Corsa Competizione and iRacing. So keep that in mind when you make a purchase decision!

Deals in the US

Deals in the UK

Sim racing wheel deals

(Image credit: Future)

Next up, a racing wheel. This is where things start to get interesting! Whether you’re a beginner in need of something cheap and cheerful like a simple belt-driven wheel, or an enthusiast with many hours under their belt in search of a direct-drive wheel, Black Friday comes for all sizes and budgets.

Deals in the US

Deals in the UK

Sim racing cockpit deals

Just like the deals on wheels, there are savings across the board from fold-out chairs for beginners to full blown pro rigs. Whatever your skill level and money you have, there’s a deal perfect for you.

Deals in the US

Next Level GT Lite racing cockpit (beginner): $249 $204 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Conquer Racing simulator cockpit (enthusiast): $399 $257 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Deals in the UK