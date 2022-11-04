Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 fall to their lowest ever price — a shockingly good early Black Friday deal

You can pick up the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 for just $129 (opens in new tab). Given that these are some of the best earbuds you can buy, that is jaw-dropping value for money.

And by the best, I mean they’re up there with the likes of the Sony WF-1000 XM4s and Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 . Given these are around twice the price of the Sennheisers, there’s no denying that this is one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen!

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: $200 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) with $20 discount applied

Sennheiser’s top-tier earbuds are available at a shockingly low price — bringing that signature Sennheiser sound with 7mm dynamic drivers, customizable EQ, strong battery life, and active noise-cancellation, all in a sophisticated design.

As you can see in our review, we’re huge fans of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 . In fact, I’ve got a pair of my own as my daily drivers, and I absolutely love them! They sound amazing, pack powerful ANC, take calls well, last a long time and while the blockier bud design may be uncomfortable for some smaller ears, the sleeker lines and rubber lining ensures a secure, snug fit.

But, of course, they’ve been out for a few months, which has allowed Sennheiser to provide software updates and my main gripes. Namely, Bluetooth multipoint is now supported — allowing for seamless transitions between my smartphone and laptop, and Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Codec is now in the mix, which allows for hi-res audio support.

Back at the beginning, I spoke about how these sound (in my opinion) as good as the highlights of this category like the AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000 XM4s. So, to get these are pretty much half the price of these two competitors is incredible value for money.