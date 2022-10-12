SCHING! Slash $900 off the Razer Blade 14 in Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deal

Amazon Prime Early Access sales are here, and we’re seeing some impressive discounts on Razer products. If you’re looking for a new set up, the Razer Blade 14 might just have everything you could ever ask for.

Right now Amazon is offering the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop for $1,899. While that may seem like a steep price for such excitement, it's $900 off its original $2,799 price, and officially the lowest price this laptop has ever seen!

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop: was $2,799 now $1,899

Save $900 on the Razer Blade 14 at Amazon. The Razer Blade 14 in this deal packs a 14-inch 165Hz (2560 x 1440) display with FreeSync Premium for smooth, distortion free gameplay. Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and 1TB SSD.

Razer has a reputation for manufacturing some of the industry's best gaming peripherals, but it really made its name from stellar gaming laptops, and the Razer Blade 14 brings no shame to that name.

The configuration on sale here is rigged with a beautiful 14-inch 165Hz QHD (2560 x 1440) display, a 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HZ 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1 TB SSD. Of course, you can’t forget the coveted NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU built in. It also features Razer’s Chroma software which adds the ability to customize the RGB lighting in the keyboard and any other RGB lighting.

In our hands on look at the Razer Blade 14 we were thoroughly impressed with what Razer calls the "world's most powerful 14-inch laptop." We're not the only ones that are taken with the laptop, it has earned 4.4 out of 5 stars from customers on Amazon. Customers love the compact packaging, measuring just 8.66 x 12.59 x 0.66 inches and weighing just 3.92 pounds, it makes this laptop perfect for gamers on the go.

All things considered, the Razer Blade 14 for $1,899 is quite the steal, so don't miss out on this killer Prime Early Access deal.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale continues to offer holiday deals from now through Oct. 12.

