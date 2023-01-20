Save up to $220 on the Galaxy Watch 5 with Samsung's trade-in offers

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android users. And for a limited time, you can score big savings on Samsung's Apple Watch Series 8 alternative.

Right now, get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for as low as $229 (opens in new tab) via Samsung's trade-in program. It typically costs $449, so that's up to $220 in savings. The previous-gen Galaxy Watch 4 Classic nets you this highest trade-in value of $220. As an alternative, the Galaxy Watch 5 drops to $134 (opens in new tab) ($145) when you trade-in the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

These are among the best Samsung deals we've seen this month.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: up to $220 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Save up to $220 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro via trade-in. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the tech giant's most advanced smartwatch yet — and the best wearable for Android users. With its 45mm titanium case, sapphire glass and 60% bigger battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is more durable and longer lasting than the Galaxy Watch 4.

With a rated battery life of up to 80 hours on a single full charge, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is suitable for long workouts and outdoor activities like running, hiking or cycling.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a 1.36-inch (450x450) always-on AMOLED display, Samsung Exynos W920 processor,1.56 of RAM and 16GB of storage. Like many of today's smart wristwear, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers tons of health and fitness tracking features. Among them are heart rate monitoring, ECG, and continuous SpO2 just to name a few.

If you're treating yourself or someone special to a new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a wise choice.