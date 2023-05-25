Save up to 50% on HyperX headsets, microphones, gaming mice and keyboards

HyperX gaming gear is discounted this Amazon Gaming Week which is good news for gamers. It's a great time to score a new HyperX headset, gaming mouse, keyboard or USB microphone for less. Right now, you can get the exellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset for $119 . It normally costs $149, so that's $30 in savings and one of the best gaming deals at Amazon this week.

In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise the headset's superb comfort, sturdy design and satisfying audio. We were also impressed by its effective, deep surround sound. Overall, we rate the HyperX II Wireless 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award.

The HyperX Cloud Core Wireless features an over-ear closed-back design, 53mm neodymium drivers and up to 20 hours of battery life. It boasts 7.1 Surround Sound to emphasize your games' more subtle sounds whereas DTS Headphone X spatial audio delivers clear and accurate positional sound.

As an alternative, you can get the HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset for $79 ($50 off). It features 7.1 Surround Sound, bass adjustment sliders, and HyperX dual chamber drivers. If you want to show off your love of anime, swing over the HP for the Naruto Edition HyperX Cloud Alpha for $55 (50% off).

These HyperX gaming gear deals are on through May 28.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset: $149 $119 @ Amazon

HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset: $99 $69 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset. With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. The HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming HeadsetPC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: $129 $79 @Amazon

Now $50 off, the Cloud Alpha S gaming headset lives up to its name. The wireless headphone offers an incredibly lightweight, 10.5-ounce frame while gaming or working, and of course the superior sound quality you expect.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Naruto Gaming Headset: $110 $55 @ HP

Save 50% on the Limited Edition HyperX Cloud Alpha (Naruto) gaming headset. It features an over-ear closed back design, 50mm drivers and convenient in-line audio controls. For just under $55, you get comfortable cozy ear cups and impressive sound quality. It works with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and 3.5mm jack-enabled mobile devices.

HyperX Cloud Earbuds: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Save 50% on HyperX Cloud Earbuds, great for Nintendo Switch gamers and use with 3.5mm jack-enabled phones. It features a 90-degree angled plug and rubberized, tangle-free cable. The in-line mic's multi-function button males it easy to answer calls and control your music.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Editor's Choice HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical keyboard. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we praise its petite, unique design, comfortable key switches and dazzling RGB lighting. It packs everything a gamer could ever want in a keyboard and is perfectly portable design.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking. Pick it up now for its lowest price yet. This is one of the best HyperX deals you can get.

HyperX DuoCast Mic: $99 $69 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condensor Microphone. In our HyperX DuoCast review, we gave it a high rating out 4 out of 5 stars. We praised the mic's sturdy build, excellent stand and shock mount as well as good audio reproduction. We were also fond of its fun RGB lighting and accompanying Ngenity app. It's a wise investment if you're looking for a durable high quality mic for podcasting, Twitch streaming and vocal recording. It works with PC, Mac, PS4 and PS5.

HyperX QuadCast S Mic: $159 $129 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the HyperX QuadCast S. This premium USB- condensor microphone greatly enhances your vocals for gaming, streaming, and podcasts. It features RGB lighting, an anti-vibration shock mount, a pop filter, gain control. The HyperX QuadCast S works with PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5.