Save $99 on this Garmin Forerunner 735XT multi-sport smartwatch

This workout companion is $99 off its original price of $200 and can be had for just $100 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) during this early Black Friday deal. The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is a fantastic tool for runners, cyclists, and swimmers, especially when going minimal with your workout wearables.

The Forerunner is known for its crystal clear screen, good battery life, excellent tracking accuracy, and informative tool when connected to your mobile phone. It can alert you to messages and phone calls. It will also track your swimming workouts and can handle depths of up to 164 feet.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $199 $100 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $99 on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT running watch. It provides advanced running, cycling, and swimming dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio, and more — from its capable 1.2-inch display. It's another excellent fitness tool for hybrid athletes of all ages, regardless of your fitness goals.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT does an excellent job of monitoring your heart function during your workouts, and thanks to Garmin Connects Live Track, you can share your runs and location with your family and friends. Your friends and family can view and comment, no matter how far away they are. This also provides another level of safety while you're working out.

You can customize your device with free watch faces, apps, and data fields from Connect IQ to make 735XT your watch. Now is an excellent time to take advantage of the best early Black Friday deals and pick up this Garmin runners smartwatch at Best Buy and save now.