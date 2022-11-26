Save $130 on the AppleWatch Se Gen 1 At Walmart

It's rare when you can buy an Apple Watch for under $200, but one for under $150 is unheard of until right now. You can now buy the Apple Watch SE Gen 1 for just $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab).

Enjoy taking calls and replying to texts, right from your wrist as you go about your busy day. You can also track all steps, heart rate, and fitness goals. You can get all this and more right now at Walmart for just $149.

Apple Watch SE Gen 1: $279 $149

Save on the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS support. This smartwatch comes with fall and crash detection, emergency SOS calls, a built-in compass and an always-on altimeter. It also packs a fitness tracker, sleep monitor, heart rate assessments, and more.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the brand's best-selling wearables. It's also cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 8, but still packs a bunch of useful safety features. This particular model comes with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS calling.

Thanks to the heart rate monitor, you can also get deep insights into your health. As such, you can get notifications on alarming situations like irregular rhythm or unusually high or low heart rates. The Apple Watch SE also features advanced metrics about your workout performance.

The Apple Watch SE will make swimmers smile because it's swim-proof. It is water resistant for up to 40 meters.

If you have an iPhone 8 or later, the Apple Watch will pair seamlessly with your phone. The same could be said if you have a MacBook. You can use the Apple Watch SE to unlock your Mac devices automatically.

Get the Apple Watch SE for just $149 and save $130 at Walmart right now!