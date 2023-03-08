Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra gets massive $300 discount

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best smartphones to buy. Although it's been succeeded by the Galaxy S23 Ultra, this tempting discount makes it a cheaper alternative to Samsung's latest flagship.

Right now, you can get yourself an Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $899 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically, this phone retails for $1,199, so you're saving a whopping $300. This is the lowest price we've seen for this phone outside of the holidays. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price with activation.

It's one of the best phone deals available today.

Save $300 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, one of the best Android phones around. It packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

While we didn't test this model, we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra . We love this phone for its impressive performance, excellent battery life and bright vivid display. We also find its seamless ecosystem between smartphone and Samsung PC impressive. We gave the Galaxy S23 Ultra an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung only made only a few minor changes to Galaxy S23 Ultra, opting for a flatter screen with a subtle curve over the Galaxy S22's waterfall edge display.

Forged from recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic, the Galaxy S22 Ultra feels solid and premium. At 8.3 ounces and 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is identical to the weight and size of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's on par with the iPhone 14 Pro Max (8.5 ounces, 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.31 inches).

At $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a budget-friendly choice if you don't want to shell out $1,199 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.