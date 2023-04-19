Samsung storage sale knocks up to 58% off microSD, SSD, flash drives

Amazon is currently slashing up to 58% off select Samsung storage (opens in new tab) including microSDs, SSDs and flash drives. For a limited time, add more storage to your laptop, tablet, phone, or game console for less.

One standout deal is the 256GB Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive for just $27.99 (opens in new tab). Normally $40, it's now $12 cheaper and just $4 shy of its lowest price ever. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in a mere 11 seconds. Compact and sleek, it provides reliable USB-C storage on the go. For added peace of mind, it's waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof, and X-ray-proof. Backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty, it's a must-buy mobile device accessory.

As part of the sale, Amazon also offers the 500GB Samsung T7 Portable SSD (opens in new tab) for just $59.99 ($35 off). If you require more storage, you can get the 1TB Samsung T7 SSD (opens in new tab) for $79 ($20 off). Samsung's Portable T7 SSD makes it fast and easy to transfer and store large files. Pre-formatted in exFAT file format, it instantly adds 1TB of storage to your laptop, tablet, phone or gaming console.

Looking for an NVMe Internal SSD for your growing PS5 game collection? The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD is now $159.99 (opens in new tab) (58% off). Nowadays, you can never have too much storage for games, photos, videos and docs. Whether you're close to maxing out your storage or want to easily transfer files between devices, now's the time to invest.

Browse more Samsung storage deals from Amazon below.

Samsung storage deals

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD w/ Reader: $55 $48 @ Amazon

Save $7 on the Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD with reader combo. This is a great solution if you want to add storage to a PC that lacks a dedicated card reader. The memory card in this bundle delivers transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s and is suitable for phones, smartphones, tablets, Go Pro action cameras and DJI drones.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB: $380 $160 @ Amazon

Save 58% on the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD NVMe Internal SSD. This is an absolute steal for anyone looking to add lightning fast storage space to their desktop. Its read speeds hit 7000MBps, making it twice as fast as PCIe 3.0 SSDs. Amazon also offers the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $60 (opens in new tab) (57% off).

Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD: $85 $40 @ Amazon

Save 53% on the 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSD. It's the lowest price ever for this Samsung memory card. It has ultrafast transfer speeds up to 130MB/s and is suitable for recording 1080p and 4K video. It's great for expanding storage on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and Nintendo Switch.