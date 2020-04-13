Samsung Notebook 9 Pro now $799 in cheap laptop deal

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 laptop is an affordable MacBook Pro alternative. And for a limited time, it's on sale for its best price yet.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 Laptop for $799 at Best Buy. Normally, priced at $1,099.99, that's $300 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this convertible laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 13" Laptop: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro (13-inch, 2019) offers good performance and solid battery life in an aluminum design for a good price. It's currently $300 off at Best Buy.View Deal

If you want the best of both worlds in a portable PC, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is one of the best laptops to buy.

Specs-wise, it packs a 13.3.-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Samsung Notebook 9 Pro review, we liked its premium design, decent performance and solid battery life. Although we thought the display could be brighter, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Design-wise, if a MacBook and 2-in-1 Windows laptop had a baby, it would be the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro. The Notebook 9 Pro's interior is eerily similar to the MacBook's design -- its silver deck is home to a black keyboard with rounded keys.

Besides its premium design, MacBook Pro fans will enjoy its bouncy keys. The 4.7 x 2.5-inch touchpad is remarkably soft and comfortable to use. In tablet mode, the laptop's lid aligns perfectly with the underside.

At 2.7 pounds and 12.1 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is lighter and thinner than the HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2019) (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches), Huawei MateBook 13 (at 2.9 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches).

In one test, the Notebook 9 Pro's Core i7-8565U CPU with 8GB of RAM, sped through 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos without stuttering. In our lab's Geekbench 4.1 overall performance test, the Notebook 9 Pro scored 15,432, which beats the 13,328 premium laptop average. It also beat the Spectre x360 and MateBook 13 (14,935) and the Yoga C930's (14,739).

Port-wise Samsung ditched the USB Type-A port and gave the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C charging port, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack.

If you don't want to spend a lot of money on a MacBook Pro, the now $799 Notebook 9 Pro has similar specs for a fraction of the price.