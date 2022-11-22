Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lets me control the camera with the remote-like S Pen — it's $318 off for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are in full blast-off mode, and if you've been thinking about getting a new phone, I definitely recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It once had an ugly price tag of $1,300, but now, thanks to Black Friday, Samsung slashed the Galaxy S22 Ultra to a much more palatable $981 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

I own the Galaxy S22 Ultra. What made me purchase it? No, not its 8K video recording capability nor its incredible 108mp rear camera. It's the show-stopping S Pen that operates like a remote. For example, with the S Pen, you can fire up the camera and take photos by simply pressing a button on the S Pen. Win!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,299, now $981 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $318. Snag the Galaxy S22 Ultra that packs a 6.8-inch, Infinity-O, AMOLED 2X display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and more. And let's not forget that amazing S Pen!

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones you can get. Trust me, I know. I've reviewed the latest iPhones and Android devices, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the cake.

The specs are unquestionably impressive. The Galaxy S22 Ultra in this "$318 off" Black Friday Amazon deal (opens in new tab) comes with a stunning 6.8-inch, 3088 x 1440-pixel display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a top-of-the-line 108MP rear camera, a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage.

When we pitted the Galaxy S22 Ultra against the iPhone 13 Pro Max, we found that both smartphones offered comparable features and photo/video quality.

I'm a huge fan of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. I use it as my daily driver, and while I am impressed with the 40MP selfie camera, the stunning Infinity-O display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and the 8K video recording capability, I am in love with the S Pen. Not only can I use it to write notes (I use it often to scribble down my drink order at loud bars so I don't have to yell at the bartender), but I can use it as a de facto remote.

By default, you can open up the camera app by pressing and holding the S Pen button. You can take photos by pressing on the S Pen, too. If you don't want to use the S Pen to control the camera, you can go into Settings and configure the S Pen to control other aspects of the phone.

This deal won't last long, so be sure to snatch it before it's sold out.