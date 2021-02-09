Epic deal! Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup is already $250 off

The cream-of-the-Android-crop is usually found in Samsung’s S line of smartphones, and the S21 is no different. Better hardware design (we love what they’ve done with the camera bump), a better camera setup and a better price. That is why we’re pretty surprised to see it’s already being deeply discounted!

Right now at Best Buy, you can save up to $250 on the Galaxy S21 lineup. That means you can pick up an S21 Ultra for $949.99 and the S21 for just $649.99.

And if this extra-low price is unavailable by the time you read this, Amazon has a deal that is almost as good — pay just $50 more on the S21 and S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was $799.99 now $649.99 @ Best Buy

Samsung’s most popular phone gets cheaper. The 6.2-inch FHD display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate is buttery smooth and vivid, the triple camera array round back produces some gorgeous shots, and thanks to the Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB RAM, this thing is no slouch. Plus, that beasty 4,000 mAh battery ensures all-day usage.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: was $1,199.99 now $949.99 @ Best Buy

What makes a smartphone 'ultra?' Turns out the answer to that is “more of everything.” More screen (6.8-inch AMOLED with 1440p resolution), more cameras (four of them, including a 108MP shooter), and more power and stamina (Snapdragon 888 and 12GB RAM, alongside a 5000 mAh). And now, you can get all this for under a thousand bucks.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was $799.99 now $699.99 @ Amazon

Samsung’s most popular phone gets cheaper. The 6.2-inch FHD display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate is buttery smooth and vivid, the triple camera array round back produces some gorgeous shots, and thanks to the Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB RAM, this thing is no slouch. Plus, that beasty 4,000 mAh battery ensures all-day usage.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 @ Amazon

What makes a smartphone “ultra?” Turns out the answer to that is “more of everything.” More screen (6.8-inch AMOLED with 1440p resolution), more cameras (four of them, including a 108MP shooter), and more power and stamina (Snapdragon 888 and 12GB RAM, alongside a 5000 mAh). And now, you can get all this for under a thousand bucks.View Deal

If you’re looking for the best Android smartphone worth your hard-earned money, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup ranks high on the list for its performance and user-friendliness, alongside a camera system that demonstrates the culmination of years of working to make it just right.