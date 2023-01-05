Samsung Galaxy A14 5G arrives at AT&T Jan. 13 for a low price of just $2 a month

Announced Wednesday, the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (opens in new tab) smartphone will be available at AT&T this month. Starting Jan.13, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for just $2/mo. from AT&T (opens in new tab) with NO trade-in. This special offer is open to new and existing AT&T customers.

Priced at $199.99, Samsung's Galaxy A14 is the best smartphone for the money. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2408) PLS display, 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's built-in microSD slot supports up to 1TB if you need more wiggle room.

Take selfies and capture moments with the Galaxy A14's 13MP front camera and rear triple camera array (50MP + 2.0MP + 2.0 MP). Powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery the Galaxy A14 lasts long between charges.

Whether you need a new phone for yourself or a family member, the Galaxy A14 is a budget-friendly choice. Priced at just $200, it's great value if you don't want to spend a fortune.