Samsung Galaxy A14 5G arrives at AT&T Jan. 13 for a low price of just $2 a month

Announced Wednesday, the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (opens in new tab) smartphone will be available at AT&T this month. Starting Jan.13, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for just $2/mo. from AT&T (opens in new tab) with NO trade-in. This special offer is open to new and existing AT&T customers.

AT&T's 5G network is fast, reliable, and secure and offers several unlimited plan options. What's more, AT&T's unlimited plans include AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security threat protection. When you travel abroad, enjoy unlimited high-speed data, talk, and text for as little as $10 per day.

Beginning Jan. 13, purchase the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone for just $2 a month at AT&T. The Samsung Galaxy A14 packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2408) PLS display, 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB microSD-expandable storage. 

Priced at $199.99, Samsung's Galaxy A14 is the best smartphone for the money. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2408) PLS display, 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's built-in microSD slot supports up to 1TB if you need more wiggle room.

Take selfies and capture moments with the Galaxy A14's 13MP front camera and rear triple camera array (50MP + 2.0MP + 2.0 MP). Powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery the Galaxy A14 lasts long between charges.

Whether you need a new phone for yourself or a family member, the Galaxy A14 is a budget-friendly choice. Priced at just $200, it's great value if you don't want to spend a fortune.

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  