Samsung Discover summer sales event: Best deals and free gift offers

The Samsung Discover sales event returns to kick off the summer with monumental discounts. From now until Sunday, June 26, save big on Samsung's best laptops, tablets, monitors and more.

Throughout the duration of the summer sales event, Samsung will out deals every day. These 24-hour flash deals go by fast, so if you see a deal you like don't hesitate too long.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 with free Galaxy Buds Live for $749 (opens in new tab). The laptop alone retails for $999 and the earbuds cost $150, so $300 in savings. This is the Galaxy Book 2 360's lowest price ever and one the best laptop deals of the season so far.

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and get free Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds (valued at $150) with your purchase. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 1.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Samsung rates its battery life as up to 18 hours.

If you have more room in your budget, Samsung offers the 512GB Galaxy Book 2 360 with Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM for $949 (opens in new tab) (150 off). This too includes free Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for a total of $300 off.

In our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praise its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We were also fond of its bright, color-rich AMOLED display. Our review unit's 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU scoffed at our real-world multitasking test. It effortlessly (and quietly) juggled 24 Google tabs, including three YouTube videos running at 1080p and two Twitch streams. You can expect the laptop in this deal to be on par, delivering seamless multitasking performance for productivity and play.

For your connectivity needs, you get an HDMI port, Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, and USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensures fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Looking for a tablet to add to your arsenal of gadgets? Consider the 64GB model Galaxy Tab A8 for $179 (opens in new tab) ($50 off). It features a 10.5-inch display, 8-core processor and 4GB of RAM.

And that's just a couple of the excellent deals Samsung offers this week. See more of our favorite deals from the sale below.

Samsung's Discover summer sales event ends Sunday, June 26.

Samsung Discover summer sale

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $229 now $179 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 at Amazon — its biggest discount yet . If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unlocked w/ Free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: was $2,149 now from $1,299 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4 (valued at $350) with your purchase. That's a total savings of $850. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. The base model has a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU couple with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage on board.

(opens in new tab) Samsung M5 27-inch Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV: was $249 now $199 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Now $60 off, the Samsung M5 Smart Monitor with streaming TV is built for productivity and entertainment. Wireless DeX lets you experience a full PC experience with the monitor and your phone. Access productivity apps for video conferencing, documents and web browsing. The monitor's built in smart hub and speakers lets you stream TV shows and movies via Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max and more. The M5 features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ration, 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Unlocked) with Free Chromebook 4: was $929 now $699 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Get a free Samsung Chromebook 4 (opens in new tab) (valued at $230) when you buy and unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Powered by Android 12, the Galaxy S21 FE boasts dual SIM support, IP68 water resistance and a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super fast charging.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ Galaxy Tab S7 FE Bundle: was $1,728 now $1,517 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Bundle an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and get 40% off. The entry model Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If you various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.