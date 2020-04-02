Samsung Chromebook drops to $179 in cheap laptop deal

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a good budget laptop with long battery life. And if you're searching for a laptop under $200, this deal is right up your alley.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $179.99. That's $50 off the laptop's $229.99 list price. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this Samsung Chromebook.

This is one of the best cheap laptop deals available right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $179 @ Samsung

The Samsung Chromebook 4 long battery life, keyboard and performance make it a decent option. If you want a small laptop for basic computing and internet browsing, at just $179, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great value. View Deal

If you're on a tight budget and need a small laptop, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best Chromebooks to buy.

It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and lightning fast Gigabit Wi-Fi. In terms of storage, this Chromebook comes with 32GB of local storage, 15GB of free cloud storage and up to 100GB more via Google Perks.

In our Samsung Chromebook 4 review, we liked its thin, lightweight design and 10 hour and 36 minute long battery life. Although we thought its bezels could be slimmer, it offers decent performance for every day use.

Design-wise the Chromebook 4 has a military-grade construction to handle bumps and drops. With curved edges and a silver hue, it looks a lot like the many MacBook copycats we've seen over the years.

At 2.6 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, it's slightly heavier than the Samsung Chromebook 3 (2.5 pounds, 0.7 inches) and a bit lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.82 pounds, 11.4 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches).

In real world tests, we split the screen between 12 Chrome tabs, including ones for Giphy, a Google doc and a 1080p YouTube video. We saw only minor lag when we switched back to the Giphy page.

For the price, the Samsung Chromebook 4 offers decent multitasking power. You'll be hard pressed to find another laptop under $200 this good.