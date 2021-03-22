Samsung 21.5 inch monitor hits $59 — its lowest price ever

Samsung's SE450 Series 21.5-inch monitor for business makes a great addition to any home office. If you're looking for a stylish and affordable Full HD monitor, this deal is just for you.

Currently, Walmart has the Samsung SE450 Series 22-inch Monitor for just $59.99. Traditionally, it retails for $189, so that's $130 in savings. It's this Samsung monitor's lowest price ever and one of the best monitor deals we've seen to date. By comparison, it's $40 cheaper than Samsung's current price.

Samsung monitor deal

Samsung SE450 Series 21.5" Monitor: was $189 now $60 @ Walmart

Now $130 off, the Samsung SE450 Series 21.5-inch monitor is at its lowest price yet. It packs a (1920 x 1080) screen resolution and a selection of ports for connecting to another monitor or game console. If you want an affordable space-saving display, this is the monitor get. View Deal

Samsung manufacturers some of the industry's best displays — from big screen TVs, to portable laptops, to pocket-sized smartphones.

That said, the SE450 Series 21.5-inch monitor is one of the best cheap monitors for the money. This 21.5-inch eco-friendly display has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and a slim, stylish, low-profile design. Perfect for productivity, the SE450 is height adjustable and can swivel, tilt, and pivot in any direction for a customized viewing experience. Additionally, it's VESA compatible for easy wall mounting.

With a weight of 10.1 pounds and measuring 19.9 x 11.9 x 2.2 inches without the stand, the SE450 Series monitor won't hog up too much of your desktop. Port-wise, it's outfitted with a VGA port, dual DisplayPorts, and a single DVI-D port. Deals this good don't last long, so be sure to grab yourself one or two while you still can.