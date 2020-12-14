Rumored iPad 10.5 could be the cheapest Apple tablet ever — and get a huge power boost

There could be a new entry-level iPad on the way, and, based on recent rumors, it could be the cheapest Apple tablet ever. The Cupertino giant is supposedly reading an "iPad 10.5," as it's currently being called based on its rumored screen size.

The info comes from Twitter user @cozyplanes, who posted revealing specs about the rumored device. Before I go any further, this leaker doesn't have as robust a track record as others, so view these claims with a healthy dose of skepticism.

10.5" iPadwith A13 chip coming early 2021- 10.5" Retina display- A13 Bionic chip- 4GB RAM- thinner, lighter design- Home button w/ Touch ID- Starting at $299December 13, 2020

According to this leak, the new iPad will be released in early 2021 at a starting price of $299. For comparison, the current model, the cheapest Apple tablet on the market today, starts at $329.

Apple launched the latest iPad in September, so an early 2021 release for the next model does sound optimistic. We wouldn't be surprised if the actual release date is further into 2020, perhaps in September when the iPhone 13 is expected to launch.

New iPad 10.5 design and specs

Taking a closer look at this leak, the Twitter user says the iPad 10.5 will have a thinner and lighter design but retain the wide bezels and physical Touch ID found on the current model. There are no photos or dimensions of the tablet, so we can only assume the tablet will be a slightly larger but lighter version of the latest 10.2-inch edition.

Under the hood, the iPad 10.5 could be powered by an A13 Bionic chip, the processor found in the iPhone 11. That chip will apparently be accompanied by 4GB of RAM.

The A13 Bionic would certainly give this affordable tablet a speed boost, but we'd be disappointed if Apple didn't refresh the design as well. Then again, we won't be too mad if there really is a price drop.

H/T TechRadar