Save $1,100 on this RTX 40 series gaming laptop — yes, you read that right

By Jason England
published

When did RTX 4060 laptops get so cheap!?

Hassee TX
Right now, this RTX 4060 gaming laptop is available for $1,100 off at Newegg (opens in new tab). No, that is not a typo — to use a slang term from my homeland, the value for money here is bonkers.

Why is it bonkers? Well not only does this Hassee TX 16-inch system pack the latest GPU, it sports the latest and greatest Intel Core i9 CPU, alongside a ton of DDR5 RAM and a beautiful display. Quite simply, turns out we didn’t need to wait long for the best RTX 40 series laptop deal to come along…

Hassee TX 16-inch gaming laptop: $2,799 $1,699 @ Newegg
The beasty Hassee TX packs an RTX 4060 GPU, alongside a monstrous Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Plus your games look utterly gorgeous on that 16-inch 2.5K display, with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

So, let’s address the obvious question here: why was an RTX 4060 laptop worth $2,799 to begin with? The answer is all about balance. Hassee has taken an interesting approach — providing this beasty mid-range GPU with absolutely no reason to be throttled by throwing in the most powerful CPU on the market right now.

The TX provides a 5.4 GHz Intel Core i9-13900HX (the most powerful laptop CPU you can get right now), alongside 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Translation: this thing is a high performance beast.

And I get some of you may look at the 4060 a little suspiciously as the weak link of the system. But stop for a second, because DLSS 3.0 is a secret super weapon that guarantees sky high frame rates, and even (in my opinion) makes RTX 4090 laptops a little redundant for most gamers.

Add a ton of I/O (including HDMI 2.1) and that magnificent display up top, and this is a jaw dropping gaming laptop deal worth your hard-earned money.

Jason England
Content Editor

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.