Save $1,100 on this RTX 40 series gaming laptop — yes, you read that right

Right now, this RTX 4060 gaming laptop is available for $1,100 off at Newegg (opens in new tab). No, that is not a typo — to use a slang term from my homeland, the value for money here is bonkers.

Why is it bonkers? Well not only does this Hassee TX 16-inch system pack the latest GPU, it sports the latest and greatest Intel Core i9 CPU, alongside a ton of DDR5 RAM and a beautiful display. Quite simply, turns out we didn’t need to wait long for the best RTX 40 series laptop deal to come along…

(opens in new tab) Hassee TX 16-inch gaming laptop: $2,799 $1,699 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

The beasty Hassee TX packs an RTX 4060 GPU, alongside a monstrous Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Plus your games look utterly gorgeous on that 16-inch 2.5K display, with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

So, let’s address the obvious question here: why was an RTX 4060 laptop worth $2,799 to begin with? The answer is all about balance. Hassee has taken an interesting approach — providing this beasty mid-range GPU with absolutely no reason to be throttled by throwing in the most powerful CPU on the market right now.

The TX provides a 5.4 GHz Intel Core i9-13900HX (the most powerful laptop CPU you can get right now), alongside 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Translation: this thing is a high performance beast.

And I get some of you may look at the 4060 a little suspiciously as the weak link of the system. But stop for a second, because DLSS 3.0 is a secret super weapon that guarantees sky high frame rates, and even (in my opinion) makes RTX 4090 laptops a little redundant for most gamers.