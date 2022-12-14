How did this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop get so cheap? Grab one for LESS than $2,000

Stop everything! You can now pick up the MSI GP66 Leopard with a beasty RTX 3080 Ti GPU for just $1,999 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $600 price cut and the best gaming laptop deal we've ever seen!

Honestly, we're baffled by the value for money on offer here. I know we're going to see lower prices on current gaming laptops, as we're getting close to the new RTX 40 Series systems. But we didn't expect to see the cream of the crop fall to a price this low in our wildest dreams.

(opens in new tab) MSI Vector GP66 (RTX 3080Ti): $2,599 $1,999 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

This is an absolute gem of a deal for PC gaming enthusiasts. With $600 off, this monster of a configuration is at an all-time low price with an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, RTX 3080Ti GPU, a whopping 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

As you can see from the spec list, this isn't an example of that classic retailer trick, where they offer a big GPU but poor specs elsewhere. With a monstrous 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and a massive 32GB of DDR5 RAM, this is going to handily crush any AAA games you throw at it for years to come.

To show these games at their best, you'll find a gorgeous 15.6-inch QHD display with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, SteelSeries-driven Nahimic audio for spectacular speaker performance, and impressive thermal performance (even when the power is boosted to 210 watts).

At 5.3 pounds and 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.9 inches, the GP66 Leopard is in the same weight class as the Alienware m15 R4 (5.0 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than competitors like Gigabyte's Aorus 15G (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches) and Razer's Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

And to cap it all off, the huge array of I/O including ethernet, multiple USB ports, and HDMI ensures the GP66 is as powerful as it is versatile. If you're a gaming enthusiast looking for a beefy system to play on the go, this is the best deal you're going to find for a long time.