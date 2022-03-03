Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 to get PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades

Capcom announced Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, and Resident Evil 7, are getting next-gen visual enhancements for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S later this year, and those who already own the game can look forward to a free upgrade.



The upgrades are expected to arrive sometime in 2022, while PC versions of the three Resident Evil titles are also expected to get upgrade patches when the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions arrive.

Those who purchased Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will automatically get the digital upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Judging by the 9.3 million copies of the Resident Evil 2 Remake shipped worldwide, that means many will get the visual enhancements without paying a penny.

According to the announcement, the three titles will soon feature ray tracing, high frame rate, and 3D audio for an enhanced gameplay experience. Plus, PS5 owners will experience added adaptive triggers and haptic feedback thanks to the DualSense controller.



The three Resident Evil titles have largely been well-received, and the visual upgrades will give more reason for players to jump back into the gruesome delights of Raccoon City and the Baker Ranch.



Capcom also officially announced Street Fighter 6, which is expected to arrive later this year. There are hopes of Resident Evil Village (our best games of the rear 2021) getting DLC soon, along with a Resident Evil 4 Remake coming soon. In the meantime, we can't wait for these next-gen upgrades to launch.