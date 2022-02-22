Street Fighter 6 officially announced — will it come to Xbox?

Capcom officially revealed Street Fighter 6, the next installment in one of the most iconic fighting game franchises of all time, with a teaser trailer featuring a bearded Ryu stepping up against Luke.



The Japanese publisher previously teased a mysterious announcement with a simple timer, and now we know it's Street Fighter 6. Revealed after the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final, Capcom states the next game in the series is currently in development, with more news to follow in summer 2022. Hopefully, we'll get a sneak peek at gameplay and official release date.

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the franchise, the teaser trailer shows off an imposing Ryu getting ready to square off against Luke, the final character introduced in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. Check it out below.

As spotted by IGN, Capcom also revealed the Capcom Fighting Collection, which will be released on June 24, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. This collection includes 10 titles, including past Street Fighter and Darkstalkers titles.



While SF6 has been announced, the teaser trailer doesn't offer much detail on the platforms we expect to see it on. It's safe to expect it to arrive on PS5 and PC, seeing as Street Fighter V is available on PlayStation and PC platforms, but there is no mention of it coming to Xbox.



Amid the exclusivity war, with Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and Sony's acquisition of Bungie, it brings into question what franchises will be available on certain platforms. Sony and Microsoft have been open about making sure big gaming franchises will be multi-platform, but publishers such as Capcom are up in the air. With Xbox Game Pass continuing to deliver an excellent variety of games, including titles from Capcom like Resident Evil, there's reason to believe the next-gen Street Fighter 6 will land on Xbox. Plus, the Capcom Fighting Collection will be available on Xbox One.



We won't know for sure until Capcom delivers more details about Street Fighter 6. We expect it to launch sometime in 2023, but stay tuned for upcoming news sometime this summer. We can't wait to see what's new in SF6, but in the meantime, check out our thoughts on Horizon Forbidden West and the upcoming Elden Ring.