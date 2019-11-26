Trending

Razer Seirēn X Black Friday deal takes $25 off one of the best USB microphones

This is one of the best USB microphones around

Black Friday deals are piling up around the internet with no end in sight, and now you can get the Razer Seirēn X for $25 off. For just $75, you can pick up one of Razer's best USB microphones. This sale lets you choose between Mercury White and Quartz Pink color schemes.

One of the best USB microphones around, the Razer Seirēn X, is 25% off right now on Razer's store. You can get the microphone in either Mercury White or Quartz Pink.View Deal

Like most USB microphones, the the Seirēn X has a simple plug-and-play setup for Windows 10 and macOS. 

The Seirēn X features a single recording mode: supercardioid. This is a tighter version of a cardioid pattern, which eliminates more background noise. The Seirēn X also doesn't have an adapter (3/8 to 5/8 inch) to attach to a boom arm, so you'll have to purchase that separately.

Unfortunately, we can't comment on the quality of the microphone, since we haven't fully reviewed it, but it did earn itself a four out of five stars on Amazon from 232 reviewers.

