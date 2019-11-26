Razer Seirēn X Black Friday deal takes $25 off one of the best USB microphones

Black Friday deals are piling up around the internet with no end in sight, and now you can get the Razer Seirēn X for $25 off. For just $75, you can pick up one of Razer's best USB microphones. This sale lets you choose between Mercury White and Quartz Pink color schemes.

Like most USB microphones, the the Seirēn X has a simple plug-and-play setup for Windows 10 and macOS.

The Seirēn X features a single recording mode: supercardioid. This is a tighter version of a cardioid pattern, which eliminates more background noise. The Seirēn X also doesn't have an adapter (3/8 to 5/8 inch) to attach to a boom arm, so you'll have to purchase that separately.

Unfortunately, we can't comment on the quality of the microphone, since we haven't fully reviewed it, but it did earn itself a four out of five stars on Amazon from 232 reviewers.

