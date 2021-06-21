Razer gaming mouse deals on Prime Day — DeathAdder, Basilisk and Viper Ultimate on super sale

Prime Day 2021 is finally here and if you're looking to pick up a shiny new gaming mouse, then check out Razer's epic catalog. They have four great gaming mice on sale right now including multiple top picks.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is 40% off for $89, the Razer Basilisk v2 is 50% off for $39, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is 40% off for $89 and the Razer DeathAdder is 60% off for $19.

Prime Day Razer mouse deals

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Gaming Mouse: was $150 now $98 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Razer Basilisk is our favorite gaming mouse. It pushes gaming mice to a new standard with smarter internal and external features. The Basilisk Ultimate offers great wireless performance paired with a neat adjustable scroll wheel that's packed into a comfortable design. Deal ends: June 22 @ 12:00 a.m.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate: was $130 now $89 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the Razer Viper Ultimate is one of the best ambidextrous gaming mice out there. It features a 20K DPI optical sensor as well as 8 programmable buttons and up to 70 hours of battery life. Deal ends: June 22 @ 12:00 a.m.View Deal

Razer Basilisk v2: was $80 now $39 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the Razer Basilisk v2 is one of the best wired gaming mice that you can buy. It's packed with a 20K DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, fast switches and 11 programmable buttons. Deal ends: June 22 @ 12:00 a.m.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

For just $19, you could snag one of Razer's most affordable mice. You will be dropping down to a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, 5 programable buttons and a set of mechanical switches. While no one is really using 6,400 DPI, keep in mind that that means it's less accurate overall. Deal ends: June 22 @ 12:00 a.m.View Deal

In our Razer Basilisk Ultimate review, we mentioned how the Razer Basilisk Ultimate crashed into the wireless gaming mouse scene with a fancy new optical sensor and buttons for supersmooth performance. To top that off, it sports a comfortable design, a neat charging dock and an adjustable scroll wheel — all backed by solid software.

In our Razer Viper Ultimate review, we said that the Razer Viper Ultimate is a great ambidextrous wireless mouse with a super-lightweight design that makes us want to ditch our heavier mice. This mouse also has great wireless performance.

The Razer Basilisk v2 is basically like the Basilisk Ultimate except it's wired, while the DeathAdder is your standard gaming mouse with few bells and whistles.