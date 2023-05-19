Razer Blade RTX 4060 gaming laptop bundles free COD: Modern Warfare 2 game

Razer's Online Store bundles the latest Razer Blade RTX 40 gaming laptops with one of our favorite PC games. Pricing starts at $2,499 for the Razer Blade 15 RTX 4060, $2,699 for the Razer Blade 16 RTX 4060 and $2,899 for the Razer Blade 18 RTX 4060.

Right now, buy any of these Razer Blade RTX 40 Series laptops at Razer.com and get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free (valued at $70). You'll receive information on how to redeem the free game after your laptop is received.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked this month.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 4060: from $2,499 @ Razer

Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free when you purchase the latest Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Ideal for gaming, video editing and productivity, it has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM.

Razer Blade RTX 40 Series gaming laptops are not just for gamers. These high-performance laptops are well suited for video editors and anyone looking for a workhorse to tackle demanding graphics applications. The entry model 2023 Razer Blade 15 packs the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. You'll do all your gaming and productivity on a stunning, butter-smooth 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz G-Sync display.

If you want a super high-res, high refresh rate panel of 4K screen with great color accuracy, we recommend the Razer Blade 16. Featuring an in-app button toggle, it affords you two high-performance panels in one beautiful mini-LED screen.

In our Razer Blade 16 review, the laptop's strong overall and gaming performance won us over. We were also fond of its bright, vivid dual-mode display and great audio. We gave the Razer Blade 16 a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. In real world tests, the laptop’s Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU never slowed down. It juggled 80-plus running Google Docs, Sheets, Presentations, YouTube videos, Twitch streams and several social media feeds with no issue.

Design-wise, the Razer Blade 16 gets its good looks from its predecessors, sporting a black, fingerprint resistant CNC aluminum chassis. Razer's iconic three-headed neon green glowing snake emblem remains on the lid. In line with its sleek design, the laptop's corners are gently rounded. Like all Razer gaming laptops, customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys let you personalize your battlestation's colors.

Whether you want a gaming specific laptop or powerhouse for other graphics intensive applications, the Razer Blade RTX 40 series is worth considering.

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4060: from $2,699 @ Razer

Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free when you purchase the exellent Razer Blade 16. In our review, it earned a solid rating of 4/5-stars for its strong overall perfromance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. The base model Razer Blade 16 packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM.

Razer Blade 18 RTX 4060: from $2,899 @ Razer

Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free when you purchase the Razer Blade 18. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4/5-stars for its strong overall perfromance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. The base model Razer Blade 16 packs a 18-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,999 @ B&H

Save $1,000 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 1TB SSD. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.

Razer Blade 17 RTX 3070 Ti: $3,199 $2,549 @ Best Buy

Save $650 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Rounding out its specs are a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.