Razer Blade 15 with RTX 2080 Super is $1,400 off for Black Friday

Black Friday 2021 hasn't officially begun but the deals are already rolling through, dropping the gorgeous Razer Blade 15 to 47% off.

Right now, you can snag the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 2080 Super for just $1,599 at Amazon.

Razer Blade 15 with RTX 2080 Super deal

For $1,400 off, you can get one of the best gaming laptops around for Black Friday. It comes with an RTX 2080 Super, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 300Hz display.

We reviewed the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition back in January, and found that the Razer Blade 15 can handle all of your demanding triple-A titles, whether it’s Hitman 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you love competitive multiplayer titles, you’ll get an edge from the Razer Blade 15’s 300Hz refresh-rate display. However, our Razer Blade 15 review unit has room for improvement. While we loved its sleek, all-aluminium form factor, its compact metal chassis comes with some downsides, particularly when it comes to heat. It also struggled to outdo competitors in many other areas, including battery life, gaming and performance.

While the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition deserves some kudos for its clever attempt to offer powerful internals in a portable body, we weren't convinced that it was the best machine you can snag for its original price. But at a $1,400 discount, that's a different story.