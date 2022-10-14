Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut

The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080: $3,699 $3,299 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced and get 3 months on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced is impressively thin, sleek and powerful. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.7-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. It's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD which is ample storage for games. Customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys lets you personalize your battlestation. FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, distortion and lag-free gameplay.

Although we didn't test this later model, in our 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced review, we liked its sturdy, all-aluminum build, a classic design and decent speakers. Our review unit had 10th gen Core i7 CPU with RTX 2080 GPU. We expect the laptop in this deal which boasts newer hardware to surpass its predecessor performance-wise.

For a gaming laptop, the 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced is impressively thin a light. At 4.4 pounds, and 0.7 inches svelte, it's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (4.3 pounds, 0.8 inches). It's noticeably more portable than competitors like the Lenovo Legion 7i (5.5 pounds 0.8 inches) and MSI GE76 Raider (8.8 pounds, 1 inch).

So if you're looking for a portable, tricked out gaming beast to seriously level up your gameplay, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is a solid choice. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll get access to high-quality games on PC, cloud gaming, exclusive member-only discounts and more.

