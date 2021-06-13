Psychonauts 2 is coming this summer

Psychonauts 2 received a new trailer and release date at Microsoft + Bethesda's E3 2021 event. It's been 16 years since the original Psychonauts graced the gaming world, and Double Fine intends to bring the heat once again.

Psychonauts 2 is set to launch on August 25, 2021. Players with access to Xbox Game Pass will have full access to the game on day one, once again showcasing the insane value of this incredible deal.

Psychonauts 2 is a charming platformer where the player enters unique character's minds. These ventures are typically dangerous, but lead into unforgettable set pieces.

This trailer showcases the vibrant worlds of Psychonauts 2; it seems like Double Fine is no less skilled than the company was when the original was made.