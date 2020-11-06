PS5 shows your playtime for every game, even PS4 titles

The PS5 is right around the corner, providing the promise of technical power and phenomenal video gaming experiences. However, the launch of the next-generation isn't just about games and hardware. Sony is implementing a staggering number of interface improvements intended to enhance the user experience.

As reported by GameSpot, players will now be able to see how long they've spent on any game they've played. Thankfully, this doesn't just start with PS5. Every previously played PS4 game will have the same functionality.

If you were a frequent PS4 user, this news likely sparks joy. It was frustrating that the console never informed players of how long they had spent on any given game, especially when this is a common feature on Steam, Nintendo Switch and the Xbox platform.

Now, when gigantic titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok launch, players will have the chance to boast their playtimes without having to load up the game and check their save file.

Not only is the PS5 changing the future for the better, but users will have the chance to go down memory line by scouring their new profile page and seeing how long they spent on some of their favorite PS4 titles. This could also be quite convenient for developers, as it might not be as necessary for them to include playtime within the game itself.

These playtime counters will also be quite specific, unlike those found on the Nintendo Switch, which usually provides a rough estimate.