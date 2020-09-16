PS5 price leaks ahead of Sony's showcase event — it could be a problem for Xbox Series X

With Microsoft finally announcing the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it is Sony's move. Recent rumors suggest that the company may indeed have reduced its planned pricing for the PS5 in response to Xbox.

Ahead of Sony's PS5 showcase event, we have yet another credible rumor, but this time from Spanish publication Vandal. It claims to have seen pricing for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on the internal systems of one of the biggest retailers in Spain, El Corte Ingles (via Tom's Guide).

The pricing aligns with the most recent rumors that the PS5 will now match the Xbox Series X at $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition will come in at $399. The listings in question don't expressly say PS5 or even Sony, opting instead for what are believed to be code names for the two consoles, "Enigma" and "Aurea," but it's not much of a leap to suggest that these two new consoles in the system must be the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

It will be unsurprising if the flagship consoles for each company launch at the same price. Both sides witnessed what happened with the Xbox One launch against the PS4 and are seeking to avoid an easy loss in this cycle by having the "expensive" console.

This will make the PS5 Digital Edition the most interesting battleground in this console generation as the cheapest full-powered next-gen console. While the $299 Xbox Series S includes many of the same components as the Xbox Series X, it is nonetheless closer in raw power to the current generation of consoles.

The question is whether most consumers will understand or even care about this discrepancy or if that $299 price point is going to be too tempting.

Hopefully, Sony puts all of these rumors to bed with today's PS5 showcase event starting at 4 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Pacific) time and we will finally have the complete picture of the Xbox Series X vs. PS5.