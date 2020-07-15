PS5 might still be in stock on launch day — Here is what we know

Console gamers are anxiously awaiting the launch of PS5 pre-orders so they can nab the box before anyone else. Previous reports suggested that those who didn't buy early would need to wait for Sony to replenish supply due to shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, that may not be the case. If you don't have the means of pre-ordering the PS5, don't worry, the console might still be available on launch day. That's because Sony will reportedly order at least 50% more PS5 consoles than originally planned, according to Bloomberg Japan and Nikkei. Instead of producing about six million consoles, Sony will make either nine or 10 million this year.

PS5: Specs, price, release date and how it compares to gaming laptops

Xbox Series X vs. PS5: Which console is right for you?

Xbox Series X: specs, price and how it compares to gaming laptops

The numbers bode well for gamers who want to wait a few weeks or months before spending cash on next-gen hardware. The PS4 sold 4.2 million units one month after its November 2013 launch, which suggests there will be enough PS5 consoles to fulfill demand through 2020.

Better yet, Sony sold 7.5 million PS4 consoles by March 2014, or about four months after its launch. The company received one million pre-order sales. If the PS5 matches the PS4's sale rate, the new console would sell out after about 5 months, barring increased supply.

It is certainly possible that Sony enjoys record sales at the start of the new console generation as the global coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for gaming hardware. So despite increased supply, we still recommend pre-ordering the PS5 as soon as possible if you've already decided to join Team PlayStation.

As for when that might be, your guess is as good as ours. Numerous product pages have popped up on global retail sites in recent weeks, suggesting pre-orders could go live soon.