PS5 design reveal 'in the coming months' — what that could mean

By now, you've probably seen the first official images of the DualSense controller for the PS5. The divisive accessory was unveiled in a Sony blog earlier this week to mixed reactions. But hiding in that blog was another important bit of information you might have overlooked: Sony will reveal the PS5's design "in the coming months."

Here is the full statement from Jim Ryan, president & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment:

"To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.”

It's not exactly the hard reveal date we've been waiting for, but "coming months" suggests our first look will be in the early summer months. We suspect, barring any delays, that Sony will unveil the PS5 in June or July.

Sony has been dropping breadcrumbs of new details toward an eventual full PS5 reveal. Earlier this week, the company revealed the PS5 DualSense, a redesigned controller with several new features compared with the DualShock 4.

Sony also gave us a technical breakdown of the new technology arriving in the PS5, which includes enhanced audio, an insanely fast SSD and 10.3 teraflops of power.

The PS5, as per Sony's latest update, is still set for release in the holiday months of 2020, so expect the next-gen console to arrive in November or December.