PS5 consoles hit 7.8 million sales, breaking Sony's previous records

The Sony PlayStation 5 is breaking sales records with 7.8 million consoles sold as of March 31st. 2021. In Sony's latest earnings report, the game console makers shared that Sony PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now over 47.6 million, which is a 14.7% increase.

Thanks to the PS5 selling at breakneck speeds, Sony's fourth-quarter profits soared to over $3.14 billion for 2020, which was a record for Sony. The tech giant's last earnings report stated that the company had shipped 4/5 million PS5's globally in 2020 at an average of 3.3 million units shipped from January to March.

Those numbers seem huge and show Sony has been pushing its manufacturing capacity, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused shortages of every kind in tech production globally. Even at 3.3 million units shipped per week during that time, Sony has struggled to keep up with demand as you would have an easier time finding a unicorn shopping for an Xbox than a PS5.

Earlier this month, Mat Piscatella, the NPD's executive director and video game industry advisor, reported that the PS5 is the fastest-selling console in U.S. history since it hit the market. However, for the first quarter of 2021, the Nintendo Switch has dominated the U.S. market, selling more units, possibly because it's been tough to find a PS5 in stores or online.

Sony, interestingly enough, also shipped one million PS4 consoles in the last quarter, which brings the total number since its release to 115.9 million. I guess settling for a PS4 isn't so bad for now but, try convincing your kid (or adult gamer) of this. All of this is fun and wonderful news. Now, if only game studios could actually deliver games that work as they're supposed to or are actually completed before they start selling them, the world would be a happy place.